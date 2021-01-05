Independence mall tightens curfew, adds more security following recent shootings

Independence Center is hiring more security and setting stricter curfews in response to a string of shootings and fights carried out on their property in recent weeks.

The Independence mall said in a statement Monday evening it is working with the city and the police department in the hopes of curbing violence.

The new curfew, which went into effect Tuesday, begins at 3 p.m.

No minors are allowed to go into the mall without a parent or legal guardian present after 3 p.m., according to mall leadership. This curfew is in effect every day of the week.

“Please know that we are teaming up with the city and the police department to help curb these issues so Independence Center can remain a nice place to come with your family to shop and play,” the mall’s statement read.

Mall leadership have also decided to hire more security and off-duty police officers, though they didn’t initially specify how many.

“We take these issues very seriously and will spare no expense,” the statement read.

On Monday afternoon, a man was shot in the head as people in two vehicles fired at each other in Independence Center’s parking lot, according to police. Officers found about 30 shell casings, including rifle rounds, at the scene.

Four days earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside the shopping center after an altercation involving several people. Police said they administered life-saving medical assistance, using tourniquets on the victim.

In late December, police called on parents to pick up their kids from the center after multiple large disturbances and fights involving several hundred teenagers broke out, causing the mall to close early.

Police, along with mall management and local groups, had already instituted a 9 p.m. curfew for minors, which began Nov. 26.

Independence police said late last year that they have experienced issues with minors causing disturbances at restaurants, businesses and entertainment venues at Independence Center.

“What has happened here is a multifaceted problem that has been exacerbated by the global pandemic, the mall’s statement Monday read. “We want to keep Independence Center a clean, vibrant, and safe place. We are asking the public along with the police department to continue to support us through these tough times.