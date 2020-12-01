Officials hope new Independence youth curfew curbs disturbances, but too early to tell

A 9 p.m. curfew in Independence imposed on juveniles went into effect last weekend, but it’s too early to know what impact it will have.

Over the past few years, unaccompanied youth caused several disturbances including a shooting that left a minor injured in November 2019.

An uptick in incidents this year prompted the curfew, the city said in a news release.

“We have had incidents at various businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues, shopping areas and parking lots throughout the region,” Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey said. “In all of these incidents, minors have been causing disturbances, affecting the flow of traffic, and negatively impacting the experience of others visiting these venues. This has diverted police attention from other areas of the community requiring additional presence to protect the patrons and businesses in this area.”

The curfew starts at 9 p.m. every night and ends at 6 a.m. in the area between 40 Highway on the south, 39th Street on the north, Little Blue Parkway to the east and M291 Highway to the west.

The city said that the curfew will be strictly enforced, and that parents of unaccompanied juveniles will be issued citations.

Minors who are going home from a school activity, recreational events, work or running an emergency errand are exempted.

“As it was the first weekend this curfew was in place and it followed regional COVID gathering changes, it is difficult to say if there was an impact at this time,” city spokeswoman Meg Lewis said.

“We are not aware of any incidents this weekend and we do not have a call type for these incidents, therefore we do not have a way of tracking them without further research from our records unit.”

The city said the curfew’s creation took months of conversations between the police department, management at the Independence Center shopping mall and local groups.

Halsey said that the minors involved in past disturbances have come not only from Independence, but from the greater Kansas City metro area to Independence.

“We have worked closely with area leaders of the NAACP, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City and community members to find ways to share these changes with the parents in the greater Kansas City region,” Halsey said in the release.