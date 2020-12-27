Independence Center management, police call on parents to pick up their kids

Independence police called on parents Saturday evening to pick up their kids from the Independence Center mall.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Independence police said, “If you left a child (under 18) at the Independence Center, come get them now. This is at the request of mall management.”

It was unclear what incident occurred at the mall that led to the Facebook post. Independence police’s public information officer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Independence police have previously said they have experienced issues with minors causing disturbances at restaurants, businesses and entertainment venues at Independence Center.

Police, along with mall management and local groups, instituted a 9 p.m. curfew for minors, which began Nov. 26.

The curfew is every night and ends at 6 a.m. in the area between 40 Highway on the south, 39th Street on the north, Little Blue Parkway to the east and M291 Highway to the west.

The city said that the curfew is strictly enforced, and that parents of unaccompanied juveniles will be issued citations.

Independence city officials said when announcing the curfew that an uptick in incidents this year prompted the curfew.

“We have had incidents at various businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues, shopping areas and parking lots throughout the region,” Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey said in a news release in November. “In all of these incidents, minors have been causing disturbances, affecting the flow of traffic, and negatively impacting the experience of others visiting these venues. This has diverted police attention from other areas of the community requiring additional presence to protect the patrons and businesses in this area.”