Man shot in the head amid gunfire in Independence Center parking lot, police say

A man was shot in the head Monday as two vehicles fired at each other in the Independence Center parking lot, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting about 2:15 p.m. and found one of the vehicles involved and the victim. Officers are searching for a second vehicle, a black Chrysler 300 sedan, according to the Independence Police Department.

Officer John Syme, a police spokesman, said an officer was patrolling in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Syme said he was told there were about 30 shell casings found, including rifle rounds.

“This could’ve been a lot worse,” he said, saying the victim’s injuries were “unbelievably” not life threatening.

Police have taken people from the first vehicle into custody, Syme said.

A live-stream Facebook video from KMBC 9 showed yellow police tape flapping in the wind as detectives stood near shell casings in the parking lot. Mall goers stood by, watching investigators place numbered evidence markers on the ground.

Several vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by the bullets.

Asked if he had a message for people who shoot in crowded areas, Syme responded: “Guns will not be tolerated.” He said the police department has had upwards of 20 officers at the shopping mall in the evening, trying to keep people safe.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside the shopping center after an altercation that involved several people. Officers used tourniquets on the victim, which police described as life-saving medical assistance.

In late December, police called on parents to pick up their kids from the center after multiple large disturbances and fights involving several hundred teenagers broke out, causing the mall to close early.

“When we’re talking about teens getting in fist fights, that’s completely different from somebody pulling out a weapon,” Syme told reporters Monday, noting though that he did not know how old those involve in the shooting were.

Independence police have said previously that they have experienced a number of issues with minors causing disturbances at restaurants, businesses and entertainment venues at Independence Center.

Police, along with mall management and local groups, instituted a 9 p.m. curfew for minors, which began Nov. 26.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting Monday to call the police department at 816-325-7777 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.