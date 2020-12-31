Kansas City Star Logo
Boy, 16, shot in the leg at Independence Center; one person detained, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Thursday at the Independence Center, according to police.

Officers working off-duty security at the shopping mall heard shots fired about 5:13 p.m., found the teenager and provided him with life-saving medical assistance, according to the Independence Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

One person was detained.

Officials asked that people stay away from the center as numerous law enforcement agencies investigated. It will be closed for the rest of the night, police said.

Police called the investigation an active one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

