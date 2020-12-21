Kansas City Star Logo
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, investigate homicide after man found dead from gunshot

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a death investigation shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of North 18th Street.

Officers found a man in his late 50s deceased, the police department said in a news release.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

The man’s death is the 55th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year. There were 37 homicides in Kansas City, Kansas, last year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

