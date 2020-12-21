Double shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting Sunday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a police spokesman.

Officers responded to the shooting about 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Grandview Boulevard and found a woman in her 20s lying in the driveway of a home, according to Officer Nick Sanders, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Officers also found the body of a male victim, whose age was not immediately available, inside the home. He had been shot. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was in critical condition, Sanders said in the release.

The killing is the 54th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data kept by The Star. That compares to 34 homicides reported by this time in 2019.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the double shooting and asks anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.