Crime

Man dies during house fire Sunday morning in south Kansas City, officials say

One person was killed Sunday after a fire broke out in a south Kansas City home.

Members of the Kansas City Fire Department were called out to a blaze just before 9 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 10400 block of Tullis Avenue in a south Kansas City neighborhood, said Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker.

The person killed was an older man, Walker said. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Walker said.

