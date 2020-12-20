2 people suffer serious injuries after afternoon shooting in Raytown Saturday

Two people were hospitalized in a shooting Saturday in Raytown, police said.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. Saturday to the 9100 block of East 63rd Street, according to a spokesman with the Raytown Police Department. There officers found two adults with gunshot wounds.

Police later learned the shooting happened earlier, in the 6700 block of Harvard Avenue, the spokesman said.

The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police aid.

No suspect information was available as of Sunday morning.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.