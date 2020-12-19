Crime
Late night shooting in Kansas City leaves one man dead, police say
One man is dead after a late Friday night shooting, Kansas City police said.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Kansas Avenue just before midnight, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
One person of interest was detained, said Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson, in an email.
Drake said detectives responded to the scene near 18th Street and Kansas Avenue, would be processing evidence and canvassing for witnesses.
The shooting marks the 180th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data kept by The Star which includes fatal police shootings. The city surpassed its previous record number of yearly killings in October. At this time last year there had been 148 homicides.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.
To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.
Comments