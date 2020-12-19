Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Late night shooting in Kansas City leaves one man dead, police say

One man is dead after a late Friday night shooting, Kansas City police said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Kansas Avenue just before midnight, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One person of interest was detained, said Officer Donna Drake, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson, in an email.

Drake said detectives responded to the scene near 18th Street and Kansas Avenue, would be processing evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

The shooting marks the 180th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data kept by The Star which includes fatal police shootings. The city surpassed its previous record number of yearly killings in October. At this time last year there had been 148 homicides.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Kansas City Star
Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith is an editor and multimedia journalist. She began at The Star in January 2020 after she graduated from the University of Kansas in December with degrees in journalism and humanities.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service