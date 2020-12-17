Kansas City police identify man, woman killed in Wednesday’s double homicide

Police have identified the victims of a recent double homicide in Kansas City.

Roy Bausby, 21, and Gabriel Freeman, 20, died Wednesday in a shooting at an apartment complex at 93rd Street and Bales Avenue, Kansas City Police Department Spokesman Capt. David Jackson said in an email Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the Canyon Creek Apartments just before 11 a.m. Wednesday where they found Bausby and Freeman dead outside a building, Jackson said at the time.

After an initial investigation, Jackson said, officers said there was a physical or verbal altercation before the shooting. People in the area told police they heard between 15 and 20 gunshots.

The shooting is still being investigated. No suspect information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the killings to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The shooting marks the 178th and 179th homicides in Kansas City this year according to data kept by The Star which includes fatal police shootings. The city surpassed its previous record number of yearly killings in October. At this time last year there had been 147 homicides.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

The Star’s Katie Bernard contributed.