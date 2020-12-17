Police identify woman found dead Tuesday in Lee’s Summit apartment

Police have identified the 26-year-old woman found dead Tuesday in Lee’s Summit.

Amanda Phillips was found dead inside an apartment complex at about 7 a.m. Tuesday after police responded to the 500 block of NE Howard Avenue on reports of a shooting, Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said in an email.

Police said she was fatall shot, but did not provide additional details on her injuries. Officers also found a male in the apartment who had minor, non life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Depue said.

An initial investigation Tuesday found that the incident was likely contained to the individuals inside the apartment. Police were not looking for any additional suspects at the time. No additional information was available Thursday.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.