Man, woman found dead after shooting outside south Kansas City apartment complex

Two people died Wednesday after a shooting at an apartment complex at 93rd Street and Bales Ave. in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Nob Hill Apartments just before 11 a.m. where they found an adult man and an adult woman dead outside a building, said Kansas City Police Department Spokesman Capt. David Jackson in an email.

After an initial investigation, Jackson said, officers determined there was a physical or verbal altercation before the shooting. People in the area told police they heard 15 to 20 gunshots.

The shooting remains under investigation and no suspect information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The shooting marks the 178th and 179th homicides in Kansas City this year according to data kept by The Star which includes fatal police shootings. The city surpassed its previous record number of yearly killings in October. At this time last year there had been 147 homicides.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

