Police ask for public’s help finding missing woman, 23, last seen in Kansas City

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 23-year-old woman last seen Sunday in Kansas City.

Jada C. Kimbrough was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department. She was wearing a gray long-sleeved plaid shirt, a black shawl, brown Birkenstock sandals and she was carrying a blue canvass bag.

Kimbrough, who has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet-8-inches and about 270 pounds, police said.

She also has a medical condition that requires she take medication, officials said.

Anyone who knows about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.