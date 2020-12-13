Crime
WyCo juvenile care worker charged with 3 offenses, including endangering a child: DA
A juvenile care worker with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with three misdemeanors, including mistreatment of a confined person, prosecutors said.
Jorge Navarro, 51, was also charged with endangering a child and battery stemming from an Oct. 11 incident at the county’s juvenile detention center, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.
A fellow juvenile care worker reported the incident, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release Sunday.
Details of the accusations against Navarro were not immediately available. He did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Sunday night who could be reached for comment.
