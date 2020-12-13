Crime
‘This is outrageous’: Man shot and killed Sunday in south Kansas City neighborhood
A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in a south Kansas City neighborhood, according to police.
Officers were called just after 5 p.m. to the 9800 block of Cambridge Avenue after several residents heard gunfire during an outside disturbance, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The shooting victim was found in a vehicle that came to a rest in front of a home down the street, in the 6800 block of East 98th Terrace, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman. The victim died at the scene.
Police’s initial investigation suggested gunfire erupted when people inside two vehicles became involved in a disturbance, Becchina said. Detectives used flashlights to search for shell casings and other physical evidence along the crime scene, which was about a block long.
A description of the suspect vehicle was not known as of Sunday evening, Becchina said.
“Another family devastated by violence,” Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a post on Twitter.
The homicide marked the 177th this year in Kansas City, which surpassed its record number of killings in a calendar year in October, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.
By this time last year, there had been 145 killings.
“This is outrageous; the whole community should be outraged,” Rosilyn Temple, founder of the Kansas City chapter of Mothers In Charge, told reporters at the crime scene. “Every time there’s a homicide, everyone must come out of their houses ... and make a stand, so people can see that we’ve had enough.”
Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
