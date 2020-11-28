Kansas City Star Logo
Police identify homicide victim whose body was found in a Kansas City neighborhood

The man whose body was found outside near a residential area in a Kansas City neighborhood Friday evening has been identified as 34-year-old Martez Z. Brock, a police spokesman said in a news release.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. Friday on a call about a “suspicious party” in the area of East 37th Street and Agnes Avenue where they found Brock’s body, said Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were unable to determine the cause of death at the scene, but Brock had sustained injuries that were consistent with foul play, Jackson said.

Police are investigating his death as Kansas City’s 174th homicide this year, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, there had been 139 killings.

Police asked anyone with information about the death to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

