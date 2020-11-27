Kansas City Star Logo
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after body found Friday in Kansas City

Police investigate a suspicious death Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the area of East 37th Street and Agnes Avenue in Kansas City.
Police investigate a suspicious death Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the area of East 37th Street and Agnes Avenue in Kansas City. Luke Nozicka/The Kansas City Star

Detectives are investigating a suspicious death Friday night after a body was found outside near homes in a Kansas City neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. to a “suspicious party” in the area of East 37th Street and Agnes Avenue where they found the body, said Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

It remained unclear how the person died. Police were unable to determine a cause of death at the scene, so the body will be examined further Saturday morning, Jackson said.

“It is possible it’s a natural or an accidental” death, he told reporters at the scene. “And of course, it’s possible that it could have been foul play. We just got here. We’re looking into it.”

