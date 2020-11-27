Police investigating homicide after man found fatally wounded on Thanksgiving in KC

Police are investigating Kansas City’s latest homicide after a deadly shooting late on Thanksgiving, police said.

Officers responding to reports of the sound of gunfire found the wounded man shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday near 79th Street and Troost Avenue, Officer Donna Drake , a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital were he was pronounced dead, Drake said. No suspect information was available.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and collected evidence and looked for witnesses.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The killing is Kansas City’s 173rd homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes eight fatal law enforcement shootings. The homicide comes amid the city’s deadliest year on record.

By this time last year, there had been 139 homicides, according to The Star’s data.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.