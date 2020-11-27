FBI offering $5K reward for information on two missing endangered Kansas City boys

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for two missing and endangered boys, Avontay Reed, 7, and Kelvontae Cooper, 4. cstark@kcstar.com

The FBI is offering $5,000 for information that would help authorities find two missing boys who Kansas City police said were taken by their mother but were not with her when she was found Tuesday.

The children — Avontay Reed, 7, and Kelvontae Cooper, 4 — had been placed with their mother’s sister because of their mother’s mental health and drug abuse, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

But on Nov. 9, the boys’ mother, Mattina Marshall, took them from their aunt’s house, police said. When Marshall was found Tuesday, the boys were not with her, according to police.

The children are considered missing and endangered.

“We would like to talk to anyone who knows anything about where they may be now,” Capt. Dave Jackson, a police spokesman, said in an email.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Avontay Reed weighs about 100 pounds, is 4-foot-7 and was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Kelvontae Cooper weighs about 90 pounds, is 4-foot-4 and was last seen wearing a black coat, white shirt with red and black letters, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Their mother has since been charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and is jailed, the Associated Press reported. She did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Friday who could be reached for comment.

Police asked anyone who sees the children to call 911 or the department’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.