KC metro tops 80K virus infections to date with 1,201 new cases, another death Friday

An additional 1,201 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Kansas City metro area, bringing the total infections to date to more than 80,000.

With an additional death Friday, the virus has now infected 80,266 metro residents and killed 1,004 people across the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

In the last seven days, the area reported more than 8,000 additional infections, bringing the weekly rolling average to 1,094 new cases a day. This time last week, that average was 1,190. At the beginning of November, it was 585.

On Thanksgiving Day, the region surpassed the grim milestone of 1,000 virus-related deaths.

Wyandotte County reported an additional death Friday, bringing its death toll to date to 178.

Johnson County has suffered the highest number of virus-related deaths, with 285 to date. The county has also reported the highest number of infections in the region, with 23,735 since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, Kansas City has recorded 280 deaths and Jackson County has reported 176. There have been 68 deaths in Clay County and 17 in Platte County.

Across Missouri, 290,536 residents to date have been infected, including 3,809 who have died. In the last seven days, the state’s positive test rate was 19.7%.

Kansas has reported 153,021 infections and 1,529 deaths to date. The monthly positive test rate was 18.6%.

Nationwide, the virus has infected at least 12.9 million people and killed more than 264,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

