KC man charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting. Victim identified shooter

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 28-year-old man in a fatal shooting last Friday.

The Jackson County Prosecutors Office charged Tevin M. Lynch, 28, with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of 43-year-old Heath Morgan on Nov. 20.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, Morgan called 911 and said he had been shot. He gave the dispatcher Lynch’s name, according to court documents, and asked for help.

When Kansas City Police Department officers arrived, they broke into the home in the 5700 block of Indiana Avenue and attempted to provide life saving measures. Morgan died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just over eight hours later, police “came into contact” with Lynch and arrested him on a municipal charge, according to the probable cause statement. He was then arrested and booked into the Wyandotte County Jail for warrants.

On Morgan’s cellphone, police saw a phone call about 42 minutes before the 911 call from “Tevin Grass.”

One witness told detectives he introduced Lynch and Morgan within the last year.

A witness said he went to Morgan’s home that morning and knocked repeatedly. He said he saw a man walking to the front from the back of the home. Detectives showed him a picture of Lynch and the man identified Lynch as the man he saw outside Morgan’s home, though he didn’t know his name.

An attorney is not yet listed for Lynch in online court records.

Prosecutors asked for a bond of $250,000.

