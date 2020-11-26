KC police: One man killed near 16th Street and Topping Avenue early Thursday morning

One man was killed early Thursday morning near 16th Street and Topping Avenue, Kansas City police said.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to the intersection on a reported shooting where they found one man on the sidewalk, according to the Kansas City Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Callers heard gunshots, looked outside and saw the victim, police said. Detectives were searching for witnesses and investigators were processing the scene.

An award up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

