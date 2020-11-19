Police investigate homicide after overnight shooting at south Kansas City apartments

Police are investigating a homicide after a victim died from his injuries in an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in south Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Timber Lakes Apartment Homes in the 11300 block of Montgall Avenue, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Witnesses directed arriving officers inside an apartment in the complex where they found a male shooting victim, Becchina said. Emergency medical workers took the victim, whose age was not released, to a hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was inside the apartment when he was shot. Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and whether the victim was a resident of the complex.

Detectives were talking with witnesses who were at the scene at the time of the shooting. Police were not looking for any additional suspects, Becchina said.

The killing is Kansas City’s 169th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes eight fatal law enforcement shootings. The homicide comes amid the city’s deadliest year on record.

By this time last year, there had been 134 homicides, according to The Star’s data.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unite at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

