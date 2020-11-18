81-year-old inmate at Lansing prison is 11th Kansas prisoner to die of COVID-19

An 81-year-old man who was imprisoned at the Lansing Correctional Facility died from the coronavirus Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The man is the fifth inmate at Lansing and the 11th statewide to die after contracting COVID-19. Three department of corrections staff members have also died of the virus.

The Department of Corrections did not release the man’s name but said he had an underlying health condition and was serving a life sentence for first degree murder and aggravated robbery. He was brought to the hospital Sunday because of his symptoms, the release said.

Early in the pandemic, Lansing was home to one of the largest recorded prison outbreaks in the country. Since April, 1,110 inmates and staff have tested positive for the virus, according to KDOC data last updated Thursday.

As of last week, the KDOC website said, there were 8 active cases at the prison.

Cases have been detected at all 10 state prisons in Kansas. 4,988 inmates and staff members have tested positive.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility had 262 active cases on Thursday and Norton Correctional Facility had 174 active cases.