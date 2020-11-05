Kansas City Star Logo
One dead, one in custody after Thursday afternoon stabbing in northeast Kansas City

One man is dead and another person is in police custody after a stabbing Thursday in northeast Kansas City.

Kansas City police found a man suffering from stab wounds in the 3700 block of Gardner Avenue after responding to a call around 1 p.m., Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Donna Drake said in an email.

The man, Drake said, was brought to the hospital where he died of injuries hours later. A person of interest was also arrested.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The stabbing is Kansas City’s 162nd homicide this year according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 126 by this time last year.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

