Suspect in custody after man fatally shot overnight in Kansas City, Kansas

A man was fatally shot early Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Officers were called to a disturbance just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of North 84th Terrace, according to an email from Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

There police found a man in his late 20s who had been shot, Chartrand said. The victim, whose name has not yet been publicly released, was declared dead at the scene.

Police took a suspect in the killing into custody at the scene, Chartrand said.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

