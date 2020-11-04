KC resident ‘shocked’ by police approach to drivers doing donuts in middle of busy street

A Downtown Kansas City resident said police did nothing when a group of motorists gathered on Grand Boulevard in front of the T-Mobile Center and performed burnouts, “donuts” and other dangerous maneuvers late Tuesday.

The resident captured on video other several motorists, including a bus, having to swerve to avoid crashing into the cars performing the stunts. Several cars spun in circles, causing smoke to rise from their tires, the video showed.

“Someone is going to get killed,” said the resident who asked not to be identified because they are a witness to a potential crime. “It seemed very childish what they were doing. And it is so dangerous because the car could easily spin out of control and injure someone.”

Over the summer, illegal street racing attracted large gatherings and spurred shootings and other violence.

In September, Daisy S. Martinez, 20, was killed and another person was injured when gunfire erupted on Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City where a group of “dozens if not hundreds” of people had gathered to watch drag racing and motorists perform car stunts, according to police.

Prosecutors later charged Diego Calderon-Guzman, 30, with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

And in May, seven people were shot in three separate locations following altercations that broke out after more than 1,000 people and hundreds of vehicles gathered at an illegal racing event in the 7100 block of Eastwood Trafficway

The resident said a police patrol car did show up Tuesday night causing one of the motorists speeding away after performing a “donut.” The officer did not pursue the motorist, and other motorists then drove away moments later.

A red Ford Mustang was reported actively driving recklessly in the roadway on Tuesday, doing burnouts and “donuts,” according to police.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman said that an officer was summoned to the scene but did not arrest anyone.

“Typically when large groups gather and commit traffic offenses we do not intercede in that,” Becchina said. “If there is a physical danger to someone we will respond to that. When cars flee from police we do not pursue for nonviolent offenses.”

Becchina said the police department has received calls about motorists performing similar maneuvers elsewhere throughout the city. The burnouts leave skid marks and tire tracks on the roadway.

“We always welcome people to call 911 to report this and we will take whatever enforcement action that is practical,” he said.

The resident said drag racing occurs on Grand Boulevard almost every weekend, and sometimes during the week.

“Last night was the worst, thankfully it was not a very crowded night, it was Election night,” the resident said. “On the weekends, there are tons of scooters riding around, they ride down the middle of the street, weave in and out of traffic, but when these cars arrive it just gets really dangerous.”

The resident said they did not call police because drag racing is fairly common throughout the Downtown area.

“I am shocked by the indifference to this by the police but apparently it’s legal because the one cop that showed up did nothing,” the resident said. “If it is legal, then there is nothing I can do but be annoyed and hope everyone in their path stays safe.”