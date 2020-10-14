Kansas City nears record homicide year as police confirm previously unreported killing

Kansas City is approaching a record number of homicides after police confirmed a fatal shooting in June.

The record was set in 2017 when 155 were killed.

This year, 154 homicides have been reported, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings.

That figure also includes a shooting reported shortly before midnight on June 15 near 26th and Denver. The victim was located lying in the street and was transported to a hospital, said Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Tawanna Jordan, 37, died shortly before 8 a.m. on June 16.

The shooting had not previously been reported.

Victims of homicides this year include a 1-year-old boy and a woman who was pushing a stroller. Also killed was 4-year-old LeGend Taliffero. A federal effort aimed at reducing violent crime named Operation LeGend sent more than 200 agents to Kansas City over the summer.

This week, two homicides have been recorded. On Monday, 26-year-old Frank Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of East 30th Street, near Walrond Ave.

Later Monday, a body was found in the woods in the 7400 block of East 79th Street, east of Swope Park. The victim was identified by police Wednesday as 62-year-old Ronnie Lawrence.

Anyone with information may contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

