Police investigate shooting that killed person in Kansas City neighborhood

Police were investigating a homicide after an early morning shooting in a Kansas City neighborhood, a Kansas City police dispatcher said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 6 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 30th Street, near 30th and Walrond Avenue.

Arriving officers found one person dead from apparent gunshot wounds. No victim information was available.

No suspect information was available either.

The killing is Kansas City’s 152nd homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes police shootings. That compares to 120 homicides reported by this time in 2019.

Across the entire Kansas City metro area, there have been 216 homicides reported this year.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

