Family hopes reward will lead to answers in missing Independence man’s presumed death

The family of a man who disappeared last year in Independence hopes someone will come forward with information about his presumed death.

John T. Duckworth, 51, was reported missing July 25, 2019.

On Sept. 21, 2019, skeletal remains of a man were found at the former Rockwood Golf Course in Independence.

The death appeared suspicious, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers.

Jack Duckworth, the man’s brother, said they are waiting on the results of a bone sample, but other evidence leads his family to believe the body belongs to his brother.

Medical equipment and medical conditions were consistent with the identification of John Duckworth, Crime Stoppers said.

John Duckworth was a talented carpenter, said Jack Duckworth, who lives in Alaska.

“He could build you any furniture,” he said.

But his brother struggled with addiction.

“He had gifts, but he had demons,” Jack Duckworth said.

Jack Duckworth said he believed his brother was at a party in the vicinity of the golf course when he disappeared.

He hopes someone will come forward with information so his family can get closure.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.