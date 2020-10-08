Crime
Kansas City, Kansas, man faces second-degree murder charge for alleged stabbing
A 40-year-old man was charged Thursday in the stabbing death of another man last weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.
Gerald Chatman, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces second-degree murder and fleeing law enforcement charges in Wyandotte County District Court.
He is accused of killing 45-year-old T. Thompson Stephenson in the 2200 block of Troup Avenue on Saturday before fleeing.
Police responded just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday and found Stephenson in the grass suffering from stab wounds. He was brought to a hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
Chatman was arrested after a police chase that involved the Kansas Highway Patrol, the release said.
