Kansas City, Kansas, man faces second-degree murder charge for alleged stabbing

A 40-year-old man was charged Thursday in the stabbing death of another man last weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

Gerald Chatman, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces second-degree murder and fleeing law enforcement charges in Wyandotte County District Court.

He is accused of killing 45-year-old T. Thompson Stephenson in the 2200 block of Troup Avenue on Saturday before fleeing.

Police responded just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday and found Stephenson in the grass suffering from stab wounds. He was brought to a hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Chatman was arrested after a police chase that involved the Kansas Highway Patrol, the release said.

