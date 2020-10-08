Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Kansas City, Kansas, man faces second-degree murder charge for alleged stabbing

A 40-year-old man was charged Thursday in the stabbing death of another man last weekend in Kansas City, Kansas.

Gerald Chatman, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces second-degree murder and fleeing law enforcement charges in Wyandotte County District Court.

He is accused of killing 45-year-old T. Thompson Stephenson in the 2200 block of Troup Avenue on Saturday before fleeing.

Police responded just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday and found Stephenson in the grass suffering from stab wounds. He was brought to a hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Chatman was arrested after a police chase that involved the Kansas Highway Patrol, the release said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service