Grandview man dies after struck by semi while walking along Interstate 35

A metro area man was killed Saturday after he was struck by a semi truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officials were called around 2:45 a.m. Saturday to a crash scene on Interstate 35 in Daviess County, according to a crash report from highway patrol.

A semi truck was headed south on the interstate when it collided with an empty SUV parked partially on the left side of the road, according to the report.

Darwin Alberto Chavez Cardoza, 26, was walking southbound, away from the empty SUV parked on the road, when the semi struck the SUV, went off the west side of the road, then struck him.

He was pronounced dead a couple hours later.

