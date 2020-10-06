Man dies from injuries after Kansas City, Kansas, shooting Monday night, police say

A man in his mid-20s has died at a hospital hours after being shot in Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a release Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at about 10:25 p.m. Monday found the victim outside a home in the 600 block of Stine Avenue, said Officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday.

No suspect information was available.

The man’s killing is the 42nd homicide of the year and third in the previous seven days in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data kept by The Star.

By this time last year, the city had 24 homicides. The night of Oct. 6 found four more people dead, raising the total to 28 killings, in a shooting at Tequila KC Bar. In all of 2019, the city had a total of 38 homicides.

The record number of homicides in Kansas City, Kansas, is 72 which was set in 1995, Tomasic said.

So far this year, the entire Kansas City metro area has reported 215 homicides, according to the data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

