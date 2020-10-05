Man, woman charged following death of man found in Kansas City, Kansas apartment

A man and woman have been charged in connection with the killing of a 43-year-old man whose body was found last week inside an apartment in the Argentine community of Kansas City, Kansas.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Cooper Allan Beck, 22, with second-degree intentional murder of Lolester Mitchell of Kansas City, Kansas, according to a release from Nancy Chartrand, public information officer for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The district attorney also charged Billy Joe Blood, 38, with conspiracy interference with a law enforcement officer, obstructing or resisting in a felony case, intimidation of a witness or victim, preventing the reporting of a crime and obstructing apprehension or prosecution of person who has committed or is charged with a felony, according to the release.

Beck also faces charges of conspiracy interference with a law enforcement officer, threat of force or violence, obstructing or resisting in a felony case and criminal possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Officers responded to the Silver City apartments in the 2200 block of Silver Court about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 after a caller reported a body was found inside an apartment unit. Mitchell had been fatally shot, police said.

Beck and Blood, both residents of Kansas City, Kansas, were being held in Wyandotte County jail. Beck’s bond was set at $250,000 while Blood’s bond was $50,000.

