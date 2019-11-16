Independence police investigate fatal shooting inside Thai Spice restaurant

One person was shot and killed inside a Thai food restaurant Saturday night in Independence, according to police.

Independence police were called to investigate the shooting around 7:20 p.m. at Thai Spice in the 18900 block of East Valley View Parkway.

Arriving officers entered the restaurant and found one adult, who was deceased.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but according to Officer John Syme, an Independence police spokesman, the person who was killed worked at the restaurant.

Syme said a person of interest, who was also said to be an employee, has been detained for questioning.

While Syme said the restaurant was open and had customers at the time, no other injuries were reported.

Late Saturday night, police were still investigating what led up to the killing.

The restaurant is located in a shopping center near U.S. 40. It is unclear how many people were inside at the time, but police said the incident was contained.

“This is a place where we all shop and we come to this area and there’s a very large residential complex back here, but I don’t think there is a concern because of this incident,” Syme said. “This is definitely contained to this, and I want people to know that. I think that’s important for them to know for their safety.”

The killing marks the 10th homicide investigated in Independence this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

It is also the second deadly shooting Independence police have responded to in two days. Early Friday morning, one person died and another was injured in a shooting in the 10600 block of East 15th Street. No arrests have been announced in that incident.

