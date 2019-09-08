Teen is 5th young person charged in shooting death of 25-year-old Belton man

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An 18-year-old Kansas City man was the fifth person — and the fourth teenager — to be charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Timothy Hunter last week in Belton, police said Sunday in a news release.

The Cass County prosecutor on Sunday charged Andre Alonzo McKinney III with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and forgery, police said. His bond was set at $150,000.

The same charges were filed Saturday against Crishon Marquese Willis, 19, of Grandview, Makayla Marie Davis, 18, of Grandview, Shane M. Pierce, 20, of Kansas City and Alea Marie Campbell, 18, of Belton. Their bonds were set at $150,000, except for Willis’, which was set at $250,000.

Willis, Davis, Pierce and Campbell were being held in the Cass County jail. McKinney was in custody but had not been transferred to Cass County jail yet.

The charges stemmed from the deadly shooting of Hunter Wednesday night. Police responded to the shooting about 11:30 p.m. at an apartment building at 1015 North Scott Avenue and found Hunter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was activated to investigated the shooting.

Court records were unavailable Sunday to provide details about what led up to the shooting. Attempts to reach relatives or other representatives of the suspects were not immediately successful.

Family members, who knew Hunter as “Timmy,” set up a GoFundMe page after the killing to raise money for a funeral.

“Words can’t describe the pain my family feels right now. This was so sudden,” Krystal Hunter, the victim’s sister, wrote on the online fundraising page. “My brother had his faults, but no one deserves this.”

Hunter’s death is Belton’s third homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star.

