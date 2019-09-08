Four suspects, including three teens, face murder charges in Belton shooting death

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Four young people, including three teenagers, have been charged with playing roles in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Belton, according to police.

Crishon Marquese Willis, 19, of Grandview; Makayla Marie Davis, 18, of Grandview; Shane M. Pierce, 20, of Kansas City; and Alea Marie Campbell, 18, of Belton, each are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, forgery and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release from the Belton Police Department.

All were in custody by Saturday, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting that was reported last week.

Belton police were called about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 4 to an apartment building at 1015 North Scott Avenue. They found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victim as Timothy Hunter.

Family members, who knew Hunter as “Timmy,” set up a GoFundMe page after the killing to raise money for a funeral.

“Words can’t describe the pain my family feels right now. This was so sudden,” Krystal Hunter, the victim’s sister, wrote on the online fundraising page. “My brother had his faults, but no one deserves this.”

Willis’ bond has been set at $250,000 cash. Bond amounts for Davis, Pierce and Campbell are set at $150,000 cash.

