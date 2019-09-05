‘No one deserves this’: Family mourns man found shot and killed Wednesday in Belton

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Funds are being raised to help cover funeral expenses for a man found fatally shot Wednesday in Belton, according to the man’s family.

Police responded to a shooting call about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Scott Avenue. Arriving officers found the man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Authorities have not released the man’s name but organizers of the GoFundMe page identified the victim as Timmy Hunter.

The victim’s sister, Krystal Hunter, wrote on the GoFundMe page: “Words can’t describe the pain my family feels right now. This was so sudden. My brother had his faults, but no one deserves this.”

The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

