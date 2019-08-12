8-year-old killed in spray of bullets at KC home was about to start fourth grade

Child killed, mother injured at KC house sprayed with bullets A young boy died and his mother was seriously injured when someone sprayed their Kansas City home with bullets late Saturday, according to police. The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Tracy Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A young boy died and his mother was seriously injured when someone sprayed their Kansas City home with bullets late Saturday, according to police. The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Tracy Avenue.

Eight-year-old Brian C. Bartlett was just days away from returning to Center Elementary in Kansas City as a member of the school’s fourth-grade class.

The happy, energetic and kind student enjoyed learning math and robotics, the Center School District said Monday.

Brian was killed as he slept Saturday night when a spray of bullets hit his home. His mother was also seriously injured.

“The news of his loss breaks our hearts,” the Center School District said in a statement. “Our school community is a family and we are all feeling the weight of this tragedy.”

Brian was asleep in his bed when gunfire erupted about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 8300 block of Tracy Avenue, police said. The boy and his mother were hit when their home was riddled with about two dozen bullets.

They were rushed to hospitals, and Brian was pronounced dead. He was weeks away from his ninth birthday.

His mother remained hospitalized Sunday with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was in serious but stable condition.

Police said there were no updates in the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made and no information about a motive or suspect has been released.

On Monday, lettered tags used by police investigators still marked the bullet holes on the house. A red toy football sat in the yard.

Someone had left a stuffed dog and flowers on the front porch, along with a letter offering prayers and condolences to the mother.

The letter called Brian “an angel in the sky in a much better place, in the arms of Jesus.”

Luke Nozicka - The Kansas City Star

In a statement on Twitter, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Brian was exceptionally bright, loved playing with LEGOs and was excited about the start of school. His mother, the prosecutor said, had planned to take him to get a backpack Sunday.

“I know we are tired, even exasperated but we must also feel the outrage over this little boy’s death,” Baker said. “His short life ended and all of his future contributions to this community are gone too.”

Baker added: “Justice must not be denied!”

Brian is the youngest homicide victim this year in Kansas City and the 11th person slain in the city in the last two weeks. Brian’s killing also marked Kansas City’s 90th homicide of the year, according to The Star’s data, which includes police shootings.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission earlier this year announced it had increased the reward offered for tips in Kansas City homicides to $25,000.