Boy killed, woman seriously injured when shots fired into Kansas City home
A boy was killed and a woman seriously injured when someone fired shots into a home late Saturday in Kansas City, police said.
Police responding to an ambulance call about 11:30 p.m. Saturday found the victims inside a residence in the 8300 block of Tracy Avenue.
Both victims were taken to hospitals where the boy was pronounced dead. The woman remained hospitalized Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was in serious but stable condition, police said.
Police said they had no motive behind the shooting and a suspect description was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
The deadly shooting resulted in the Kansas City’s 90th homicide of the year, according numbers tracked by The Star.
