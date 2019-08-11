Boy killed, woman seriously injured when shots fired into Kansas City home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A boy was killed and a woman seriously injured when someone fired shots into a home late Saturday in Kansas City, police said.

Police responding to an ambulance call about 11:30 p.m. Saturday found the victims inside a residence in the 8300 block of Tracy Avenue.

Both victims were taken to hospitals where the boy was pronounced dead. The woman remained hospitalized Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police said they had no motive behind the shooting and a suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The deadly shooting resulted in the Kansas City’s 90th homicide of the year, according numbers tracked by The Star.