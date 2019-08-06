Police reclassify death from suspicious to homicide after body is found in KC

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

After a body was found Monday near 11th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police have announced they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. and found the man dead in a grassy area. The cause of death has not been released.

Police on Monday initially said the death was being investigated as suspicious.

No suspect information was released. Police have not publicly identified the victim.

It was the city’s 86th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star that includes fatal police shootings. There were 76 homicides reported during the same period in 2018, a year that ended with 143 homicides. The same morning police announced the homicide investigation, two men were found stabbed to death in northeastern Kansas City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The reward for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases is now $25,000