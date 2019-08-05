Body found in Kansas City; police investigate death as suspicious

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found Monday.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. to the area of 11th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where they found the body in a grassy area, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

After further investigation by the medical examiner, the man’s death is being investigated as suspicious until the cause of death is determined, police said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said on social media that he was “disappointed to hear about another sad situation in KC,” and added that he runs by the location every day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.