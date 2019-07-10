Crime

Surveillance video shows fatal shooting near south KC church; investigation continues

Surveillance video shows fatal shooting in south Kansas City

The Star obtained surveillance video of a fatal shooting Monday night outside a south Kansas City church. The shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. near a basketball court behind the Evangel Church in the 1400 block of East 103rd Street. By
Up Next
The Star obtained surveillance video of a fatal shooting Monday night outside a south Kansas City church. The shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. near a basketball court behind the Evangel Church in the 1400 block of East 103rd Street. By

Surveillance video shows people running away from the parking lot behind a south Kansas City church after a man was fatally shot late Monday night, the second such tragedy for one family within 48 hours.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 10:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 103rd Street, where they found a crime scene near a basketball court in the parking lot behind the Evangel Church.

The shooting victim, Charles Pelton, 18, showed up at a local hospital, where he died shortly after. The killing came hours after his cousin, Ki’essence Pelton, 25, was shot and killed while riding in a car early Sunday near 39th Street and Myrtle Avenue.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or announced any arrests. Anyone with information about the homicide was asked by police to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

“We’re truly devastated,” their cousin, Rishard Pelton, said Tuesday.

Two cousins in Kansas City were killed this week in Kansas City. Charles Pelton was shot Monday in south Kansas City. Ki’essence Pelton was shot and killed while riding a car early Sunday.

By

After Charles Pelton’s killing, witnesses told police a white SUV fled the scene, something that can be seen in the grainy, black and white video obtained by The Star.

Just before the shooting, a white SUV is shown backing into a parking spot next to a dark vehicle near the basketball court. As gunfire erupts, the video shows, players and spectators scramble for cover.

A neighbor said he heard at least 17 gunshots fired from two guns.

The killing was being investigated as Kansas City’s 72nd of 73 homicides this year, according to data kept by The Star. By that time last year, the city recorded 62 homicides in a year that ended with 138.

The deaths of the two cousins in separate, apparently unrelated shootings, were among a recent spate of violence in Kansas City that left seven people dead within five days.

The Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, which runs the TIPS Hotline, recently increased the reward offered for tips that lead to an arrest in a Kansas City homicide from $10,000 to $25,000.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka

Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.

Profile Image of Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  