Phone store clerk who shot and killed robber in Overland Park won’t face charges

A shooting in Overland Park has left an armed robbery suspect dead, police said Monday night. Preliminary information indicates a store clerk fatally shot the suspect.

A store clerk in Overland Park used self-defense when he shot and killed a robber earlier this month, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Monday.

No charges will be filed in connection with the June 10 shooting at a Boost Mobile store near 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Police said a man entered the store, demanded items and displayed a firearm.

When he attempted to jump over the counter, the clerk shot and killed him.

The man was identified as Deshawn L. Brim, of Raytown.

Howe said the clerk feared for his life and the life of his co-worker.

“We have determined that this was a valid exercise of self-defense under Kansas law,” Howe said in a statement.