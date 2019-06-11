Police identify robbery suspect shot by phone store clerk in Overland Park

Overland Park police investigate fatal shooting A shooting in Overland Park has left an armed robbery suspect dead, police said Monday night. Preliminary information indicates a store clerk fatally shot the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A shooting in Overland Park has left an armed robbery suspect dead, police said Monday night. Preliminary information indicates a store clerk fatally shot the suspect.

Police identified the man fatally shot by a Boost Mobile store clerk during an alleged armed robbery attempt in Overland Park Monday evening as Deshawn L. Brim of Raytown.

The shooting was reported about 7:45 p.m. at the mobile phone store near 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

A man had entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded items, police said. When the man jumped over the counter, the store clerk shot him.

Brim was declared dead at the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police questioned the clerk as well as a woman who had approached arriving officers and said she knew Brim. Police also recovered both firearms involved and were reviewing surveillance recordings.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Overland Park police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).