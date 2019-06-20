Police identify ‘suspicious’ man reportedly approaching women in Overland Park

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police say they’ve identified the man who was reportedly approaching women outside businesses in south Overland Park earlier this month and acting suspiciously.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Overland Park police thanked the public for submitting tips and said investigators were following up with the man “regarding his actions.”

The update comes after police announced Wednesday that they received two reports from a woman and a female juvenile who said they were approached by a man who appeared to be suspicious.

Police said they were contacted about the first incident on June 8.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the police statement, a woman was walking back to her vehicle at the gas pump in the 7900 block of West 151st Street about 7 p.m. when a man asked if she would go into his vehicle and read his gas gauge. The man reportedly told the woman he was driving from Pittsburg, Kansas, to Omaha, Nebraska, to see his mother. The woman told police she left the parking lot with no further contact.

Over a week later, police received a second, similar report. A female juvenile said a man approached her in the 15700 block of Metcalf Avenue about 4:30 p.m. June 16 and asked for “gas money” to visit his mother in Omaha. He drove away after she told him she didn’t have any money.

The juvenile told police she saw a social media post on June 18 regarding the previous incident in the 7900 block of West 151st Street and told her mother she may have had contact with the same man.

Police said Thursday the investigation was ongoing.

Here is the latest update. Thanks to all that gave vital information. pic.twitter.com/eQ88AWkzr9 — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) June 20, 2019