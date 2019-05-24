16-year-old girl lied to police about killing of Olathe East student: affidavit

Family of Overland Park teen shot and killed Friday raises money to stop gun violence Rowan Padgett, a 17-year-old Olathe East High School senior, was fatally shot about 5 p.m. Friday in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court in Olathe. His mother, Semie Rogers remembers her son. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rowan Padgett, a 17-year-old Olathe East High School senior, was fatally shot about 5 p.m. Friday in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court in Olathe. His mother, Semie Rogers remembers her son.

The investigation into the shooting death of 17-year-old Olathe East High School student Rowan Padgett was delayed by eight hours because one of the suspects lied to police, an investigator wrote in court documents released Friday.

Padgett was shot and killed March 29 in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court in Olathe when an $8 Xanax deal fell through, according to police.

Since his death, prosecutors have charged three teenagers with first-degree felony murder: Matthew Lee Bibee Jr, 18, Jordan A. Denny, 16, and Rolland Robert Kobelo, 17. Felony murder charges can be filed against a person who committed a crime during which a person was killed, even if they did not pull the trigger.

An affidavit describing the evidence against Denny says the 16-year-old initially lied to police about the circumstances of Padgett’s death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Denny originally told police that Padgett had arrived at her house high and slurring his words. She said she eventually became concerned and called her father who called the police, the affidavit says.

Denny allegedly told police that a black car drove up and Padgett got in it but was then thrown out, hitting his head before he crawled to the neighbor’s driveway where he stopped moving.

After seven hours of interrogation, the affidavit said, Denny turned over an IPad which she had used to arrange a drug deal to sell Xanax outside her house to an individual named “Matt Matt,” identified in another affidavit as Bibee.

On March 31, the affidavit said,Denny was contacted by detectives at the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center where she was being held.

She told the officers that she wanted to “get things off her chest” and revealed more about what occurred.

Denny allegedly told them that on the night of the shooting she had agreed to sell two bars of Xanax to Bibee but tried to call off the deal when she realized she couldn’t get the drugs. After this conversation, she kicked Padgett out of her house because of his behavior.

According to the affidavit, Denny went on to say that when the car arrived at her house, Padgett returned and asked her to talk to the people in the car about the deal.

Denny said she told him to leave with Bibee and that her father had called the police.

Denny told police that she watched Padgett get into the car and fall out onto the ground, according to the affidavit.

Within a minute, the police and her father arrived at the house.