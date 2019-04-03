16-year-old girl is charged with murder in slaying of teenager in Olathe

Family of Overland Park teen shot and killed Friday raises money to stop gun violence Rowan Padgett, a 17-year-old Olathe East High School senior, was fatally shot about 5 p.m. Friday in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court in Olathe. His mother, Semie Rogers remembers her son. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rowan Padgett, a 17-year-old Olathe East High School senior, was fatally shot about 5 p.m. Friday in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court in Olathe. His mother, Semie Rogers remembers her son.

A 16-year-old Olathe girl has been charged with murder in the killing of Rowan Padgett, an Olathe East High School senior who was found shot Friday in a suburban cul-de-sac, according to court documents.

Jordan A. Denny is charged in Johnson County Juvenile Court with first-degree murder and with felony obstruction by giving false information to investigators.

The charges allege that Denny killed Padgett during a drug deal involving Xanax, a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

The Johnson County District Attorney is requesting that Denny be prosecuted as an adult.

Denny, who at one time also attended Olathe East High School, was arrested Friday and is being held in Johnson County Juvenile Detention. Her first court appearance is scheduled for April 22.

Police had reported Denny missing in early October after she reportedly ran away from home. She had been staying with friends in Olathe and refused to come home, police said at the time.

Police reported that she was found about an hour after they released her photo asking people for help locating her.

She is known in the neighborhood as being the girl who goes missing. Multiple times, Allyn Denny has posted on the Nextdoor neighborhood app that his daughter had run away and asking people to contact him if they see her.

“My daughter ran away again tonight,” he posted on on March 8. He commented the next day that police had found her and he thanked his neighbors for their support.





Padgett was found shot about 5 p.m. Friday in the 12300 bock of South Mullen Court in Olathe, which is where court records say Denny lives.

Padgett was weeks from celebrating his 18th birthday. Upon graduation, he planned a career in sales. He created a LlinkedIn profile and began working with a career coach.

Colonial Life Insurance offered him a job and agreed to pay for his sales training, according to his mother, Semie Rogers.

During the investigation of Padgett’s killing, Olathe police named as a person of interest 18-year-old Matthew Bibee Jr., who is now facing criminal charges in a separate case in which he is accused of shooting at a police officer and another person.

Bibee is charged with attempted capital murder and other crimes. None of those charges appeared related to Padgett’s killing.