Olathe police identify suspect in teen’s murder and ask residents to lock doors

Olathe police identified 18-year-old Matthew “MattMatt” Bibee Jr. Sunday as “a person of interest” in the Friday afternoon slaying of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett of Overland Park.
Police found Padgett suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a disturbance call shortly before 5 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Mullen. He died at the scene.
According to his LinkedIn site, Padgett attended Olathe East High School.
Sunday afternoon, police sent out notice on the Nextdoor app to people living in 15 neighborhoods asking them to lock their doors and be on the lookout for an armed suspect, but did not say whether it was connected to Padgett’s killing.
Bibee was described as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 127 pounds. The armed suspect police were asking residents to be on the lookout for Sunday was described as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing a red sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.
People posted on Nextdoor that there was a large police presence on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon.
